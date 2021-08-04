Durant & Co only have eyes for gold medal

SAITAMA • Kevin Durant led Team USA to a decisive victory over Spain in Olympic men's basketball yesterday, earning a ticket to the semi-finals.

The Americans won 95-81 despite a valiant 38-point effort from Spain's Ricky Rubio. The Spaniards had a 10-point lead late in the second quarter when the United States came roaring back.

"We drove it to the rim at the end of the second and were able to get our rhythm back a little bit," said Durant, who ended up with 29 points.

"I like how we played from the end of the second quarter all the way up to finish the game and that's how winners play ball."

The Saitama Super Arena north of Tokyo was the fullest it has been so far in these spectator-less Games, as athletes, officials and volunteers gathered for what would have been a hot-ticket match.

The US will move on to the semi-finals tomorrow to face Australia while Slovenia will take on France in the other match.

France topped Italy 84-75 while Australia beat Argentina 97-59.

Team USA have looked strong after the French beat them in their Group A opener, snapping a 25-game winning run dating back to Athens 2004.

The Americans have historically been the team to beat, with 15 gold medals since 1936, and the players and coaches have made clear they will be satisfied with only one result this time.

"We've got to finish it," said Durant, who plays for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. "You know, we're supposed to be here. For us, it's about getting the gold."

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic led Slovenia in a 94-70 victory over Germany to move forward to the last four.

For a nation of just two million people, Slovenia has fielded a powerhouse team in their Olympics debut. While Doncic is the nucleus of their offence, he is surrounded by teammates who reliably score in the double digits, such as Zoran Dragic who had 27 against the Germans.

