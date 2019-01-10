Durant brushes off free agency rumours

OAKLAND (California) • Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant insisted on Tuesday that he is focused on just playing and not on a potential free agent departure at the end of this National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

"I just focus on playing ball every single day," Durant said ahead of Warriors' game against the New York Knicks - one of the teams that keep popping up in rumours as a potential Durant destination.

"I can't control what people say about me, or what they say about our future and what I should do.

"I come to work every single day and life will figure itself out."

The former NBA Most Valuable Player's future with the Warriors came under scrutiny in November after his spat with teammate Draymond Green, although Durant said that it would not influence his decisions about his future.

"I wish it was the other way, where talk was totally about the game, but I get it," the 30-year-old said. "Our league has grown so much in popularity. The sexy thing is what happens in the summer more so than what happens in the season - play-offs and free agency is the big thing now. I get it."

Durant had 24 points as Klay Thompson connected on seven three-pointers in a 43-point performance on Tuesday night, helping the Warriors defeat the Knicks 122-95 at the Oracle Arena.

With the win, Golden State (27-14) have snapped a three-game home losing run.

Mario Hezonja scored a team-high 19 points for the Knicks (10-31), who completed a 14-day, six-game trip with a fifth loss.

Thompson hit 18 of his 29 shots en route to his second 40-point game of the season. He had a season-best 52 at Chicago in October.



Forward Kevin Durant taking a shot en route to scoring 24 points for the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena on Tuesday. The 122-95 win over the New York Knicks halted the Warriors' three-game home losing run. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



It was also the 12th game of the guard's career in which he scored more than 40 points.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins is set to make his Warriors debut during the team's Los Angeles road trip later this month, according to coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors will play the Clippers on Jan 18 and the Lakers on Jan 21, and Cousins is expected to make his return in one of those two games from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in late January last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, NYTIMES