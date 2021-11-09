Durant banishes injury demons in Toronto

TORONTO • The last time Kevin Durant was in Toronto, he suffered arguably the worst injury a National Basketball Association (NBA) player could go down with - a torn Achilles heel.

It kept him out for over a year, missing the entire 2019-20 season, and he only made his Brooklyn Nets debut last December.

In the meantime, the pandemic flared up, meaning the Toronto Raptors had to relocate to Tampa, Florida last season because of Covid-19 travel restrictions between the United States and Canada.

The border was reopened in August to fully vaccinated travellers, allowing the Raptors (6-5) to return to their home Scotiabank Arena and for NBA teams to finally visit.

Durant reflected on the past 21/2 years after he scored 31 points to post his 10th successive game of 20 or more points, as Brooklyn routed the hosts 116-103 on Sunday.

On his team (7-3) winning their fifth straight game in front of a crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena, the All-Star forward said: "The last time I was here was one of my lowest moments as a basketball player. It's good to come back here playing and see the fans again.

"Our defence was there when we needed it to be. We got stops and made shots."

Durant was not the only Net to catch fire in the Great White North. James Harden added 28 points - 16 of them came in the fourth quarter - and had 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Patty Mills came off the bench to score 13 points in the win.

Both Durant and Harden earned high praise, with the Nets showing why they are among the favourites for the NBA championship this season despite the continued unavailability of Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said of Durant: "Like we said since day one, he's been unbelievable this season at both ends of the floor, rebounding, scoring, facilitating."

This was Nash's first game in his home country as an NBA head coach, having taken up the reins last season, and as Canada's greatest basketball player, the victory "means a lot".

5 Straight wins by Brooklyn Nets, putting them third in the Eastern Conference.

"This is a very special place for me. Not only Canada, but Toronto. I've spent so much of my time here, I have so many close friends, relationships, and memories in this city," the 47-year-old added.

Elsewhere, Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Washington Wizards (7-3) defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 101-94, sending the reigning NBA champions to their fifth loss in the last six games.

Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo led the struggling Bucks (4-6) with 29 points and 18 rebounds in the first game of a five-game road swing.

In San Francisco, Jordan Poole had a game-high 25 points and Stephen Curry added 20 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 120-107 for their fourth straight win, improving their league-best record to 8-1.

The visitors, who are the worst team in the NBA (1-9), fell to their eight consecutive defeat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE