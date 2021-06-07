Durant and Irving star in Harden's absence

NEW YORK • Kevin Durant scored a team-high 29 points as the Brooklyn Nets survived an injury to James Harden, pulling away late for a 115-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Harden injured his right hamstring in the opening minute of the first quarter and did not return.

Without him, the Nets still gradually took control, taking the lead for good a little over three minutes into the second quarter before building a 14-point lead after three quarters. They shot 46.9 per cent and had enough contributions from both Durant and Kyrie Irving, who added 25 points, to compensate for the three-time scoring champion's absence.

Joe Harris chipped in 19 points and five of Brooklyn's 15 three-pointers, while Blake Griffin contributed 18 points and 14 boards, and matched a play-off career-high with four three-pointers.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 points, helping the visitors score 72 points in the paint, while Brook Lopez added 19 points and Jrue Holiday contributed 17.

But All-Star Khris Middleton was held to 13 points on six-of-23 shooting from the floor and was zero from five from three-point range.

The Bucks' potent offence in the paint was negated by an awful three-point shooting display, notably from the guard.

They finished six of 30 - 20 per cent - from behind the arc and shot 44.6 per cent overall.

Harden has undergone an MRI scan to determine the extent of his injury and while he is unlikely to return in time for Game 2 in New York today, Nets coach Steve Nash is happy with the strength of his roster.

"It has happened to us all year, someone goes down," he said. "We made a few plays, we hustled. It was great to see guys who haven't been in the rotation step up."

Still, Nash will hope Harden can make a swift recovery.

The guard has averaged 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists this season and Brooklyn went 19-17 without Harden, who missed 21 games due to hamstring issues in April and last month.

Due to injuries and rest, the Nets' All-Star trio of Harden, Durant and Irving played just eight games together during the regular season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS