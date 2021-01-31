Duo's return lifts Clippers past Magic

ORLANDO • After being shorn of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for their past two National Basketball Association games because of Covid-19 protocols, the Los Angeles Clippers were more than relieved to see the return of their two biggest stars.

The team (15-5) had dropped to third in the Western Conference standings after going 1-1 in their absence and saw the end of their seven-game win streak, but moved back to second on Friday.

The All-Star duo combined for 50 points on their return from the Covid-19 unavailable list as the Clippers, halfway through a six-game road trip, pummelled the Orlando Magic 116-90.

George had a team-high 26 points and nine rebounds while Leonard tallied 24 points for Los Angeles, who continued their dominance over the hosts by winning their 14th straight contest in a stretch dating back to 2013.

Until last week, the Clippers had not yet been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, so to lose both their starting forwards came as a shock to the system.

However, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is just glad they are back and healthy, saying: "Just having their presence was huge for us.

"They were just making plays for everybody else and making the game easy. We needed those guys tonight. I thought our team was a little tired, but we fought through it."

On being forced to miss two games, George added: "I was super relieved we were both healthy, first and foremost. We had been playing so well that it was unfortunate that we had to take the hiatus, but safety is first.

"It was good. I took care of my body and rested. I just chilled and relaxed in the house with my family."

In Oklahoma City, the Brooklyn Nets matched a franchise record for the most points in a regulation game, beating the Thunder 147-125 to move to second in the East with a 13-8 record.

James Harden had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double in eight games since being traded from the Houston Rockets earlier this month.

In beating the Thunder, the Nets not only put on their highest-scoring performance of the term but also recorded their first road victory over their opponents since 2014.

They could even afford to rest All-Star Kevin Durant throughout and rookie coach Steve Nash later claimed his team - touted as championship contenders even before Harden joined - were starting to build momentum.

He said: "We're getting there... We're slowly inching forward on both ends of the floor... we're getting more solid with our game plan defensively.

"Offensively, you're starting to see a little more flow. You're seeing James able to manage the game like that and manipulate the defence."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS