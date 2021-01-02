Driven up the wall, John's ready for all

LOS ANGELES • John Wall was champing at the bit last week, eagerly anticipating his first National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game in two years before Covid-19 protocols put his Houston Rockets debut on pause.

Now that his quarantine is complete, he can resume the track he was on before contact tracing forced him to observe the Rockets' first two games, both losses.

On Thursday, the point guard, acquired from the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook, scored his first points since Dec 26, 2018 with a thunderous left-handed dunk in transition.

He looked explosive on several drives to the basket and dunks in his first game back from a ruptured Achilles tendon and finished with 22 points and nine assists, as the Rockets defeated the Sacramento Kings 122-119.

James Harden scored a game-high 33 points for Houston, who were also playing their first game with DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon.

"I haven't played in 735 days, so me just getting the opportunity to thank God and have the opportunity to work hard, and go out there and compete," Wall said. "I thought about it all day. I couldn't sleep last night and I was thinking about it all day, but when I get between those lines, and once the ball touched my hands, I was fine.

"It was great to get our first win. My job is to help James as much as possible and to try and make it easier for him."

Harden sank two free throws late in the game as the Rockets held on for the win.

He had a hand in the final 18 points for the Rockets, who were playing in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 3,200 in Texas.

His three-pointer with 3min 5sec left gave Houston a 111-110 lead, and he added two free throws and an assist to Christian Wood to build the lead to five.

The Kings closed within 118-117 on a Tyrese Haliburton trey with 22.4 seconds left but Harden converted his final four free-throw attempts to preserve the victory.​

The guard, who is the league's scoring champion for the past three seasons, also had eight assists and six rebounds in the first game of a two-game set with the Kings. The two clubs play again in Houston tomorrow.

"We've just got to keep building now," Harden said.

"It's very difficult to beat the same team two times in a row so we know how important it is to be locked in and stay focused."

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points to pace the Kings, who got 22 points from De'Aaron Fox, 22 points and 13 rebounds from Richaun Holmes and 19 points and five three-pointers from Buddy Hield.

"We look at tonight's game as a game we feel we should have won," Barnes said.

"We executed our game plan and it came down to the wire, but when you look at the mistakes that were made, they were mistakes that were easily controllable."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS