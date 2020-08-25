Doncic's dramatic winner sinks Clippers

ORLANDO (Florida) • Michael Jordan's "The Shot" in the 1989 play-offs is among the most memorable buzzer-beaters in National Basketball Association (NBA) history.

On Sunday, Luka Doncic put himself in the same category with his last-gasp three-pointer in overtime. The All-Star guard joined Jordan as the only players in post-season history to cap a 40-point performance with a buzzer-beater while trailing.

The Slovenian had a triple-double as he lifted the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over NBA contenders Los Angeles Clippers and even up their Western Conference first-round series at two games apiece.

It was, however, no ordinary triple-double.

In chalking up a game-high 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in Game 4 at Disney World, the reigning Rookie of the Year became only the third player and the youngest to score at least 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a play-off game. The 21-year-old matched NBA greats Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson in the process, with only Wilt Chamberlain going one better - and that was in the regular season.

The fact that he did so on a bad ankle and without his All-Star teammate Kristaps Porzingis, who did not play because of a sore knee, left ESPN personalities Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith in awe.

Smith later tweeted that Doncic was "the truth", but the Mavericks star, who was game-time decision after injuring his ankle in Game 3, was quick to redirect the praise to his team's medical staff.

"The guys that you don't hear about behind (the scenes) did an amazing job with me yesterday," he said. "We were working almost the whole day. They were helping me out the whole time, whatever I needed. I obviously wasn't 100 per cent, but I think I was good."

On his step-back jumper at the death that will be talked about in seasons to come, Doncic said: "I can't explain the emotions I had. Not only when the ball goes in but when I see the whole team running toward me.

"That was something special, one of the best feelings I ever had as a player. Just something special."

Calling Doncic "completely fearless", his coach Rick Carlisle added: "We know this kid has got a flair for the dramatic. He's a performer as well as a great player. He's a guy that lives for these moments."

While Dallas showed plenty of heart, displaying again why many believe they are dark horses in the West, the second-seeded Clippers are now at a crossroads in their match-up, with their opponents in the groove.

Game 4 appeared to be theirs to lose when Porzingis was ruled out, only for a lacklustre showing that was compounded by yet another poor night by Paul George.

Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard paced his team with 32 points, but his All-Star teammate had just nine points.

In his past three games, George has shot 10-for-47 overall, leading Barkley to roast the forward, who has never won the championship.

"You can't be calling yourself 'Play-off P' and lose all the time," he said.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was just as frustrated at his players ahead of Game 5 today, saying: "Honestly, I thought we were very emotionally weak tonight. If I knew (why), I would be Sigmund Freud."

Elsewhere in the West, Donovan Mitchell had 51 points to help Utah outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 win, giving the Jazz a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

It was his second 50-point game in a week, becoming just the third player after Jordan and Allen Iverson to score 50 points twice in the same play-off match-up.

