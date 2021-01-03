Doncic takes Mavs past cold Heat

LOS ANGELES • Luka Doncic scored 27 points to outduel fellow Slovenian Goran Dragic, as the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of some woeful three-point shooting by Miami to beat the Heat 93-83 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday night.

Doncic also tallied 15 rebounds, outperforming Dragic, who finished with 10 points and seven assists at American Airlines Centre arena in Dallas, Texas.

This was the first time in three career meetings that Doncic had won against guard Dragic, as Dallas snapped a six-game losing skid to Miami.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said Doncic is beginning to get into game shape.

"Luka's going to get there," he said. "He's busting his tail. He's working hard. Everything for him now is trending in a good direction conditioning wise."

In what appears to be a growing trend in the NBA this season, Miami were undone by poor shooting from three-point range.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks shot three for 36 from beyond the arc in a 100-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Miami missed their first 14 three-point attempts, making a total of just seven of 33. The Heat did not hit their first three-pointer until the third quarter when Duncan Robinson finally sank one.

Dallas were 12 of 37 on three-point attempts.

Heat star Jimmy Butler, who returned after missing two games with a sprained right ankle, had just two points, three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Miami's Bam Adebayo produced his second straight double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had a game-high four steals.

Tim Hardaway scored 18 points for Dallas, and ex-Heat players Josh Richardson (11 points) and James Johnson (eight points) also contributed. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 12 points.

Elsewhere, De'Andre Hunter scored 23 points, and Trae Young chipped in 21 as the Atlanta Hawks bounced back from giving up 145 points in their last game to beat the cold-shooting Brooklyn Nets 114-96 in New York.

The win comes two nights after Atlanta lost one of the highest scoring games in recent NBA memory, a 145-141 defeat by the same Nets. The Hawks also snapped a six-game losing skid to Brooklyn.

Atlanta drained 16 of 39 three-pointers, while the Nets hit just seven of 37 three-point attempts as they lost for the third time in four games. They got off to a roaring start with impressive victories over Boston and Golden State before this latest wobble.

Kevin Durant paced the Nets with 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting, while starting point guard Kyrie Irving struggled by making just eight of 32 shots from the field.

"We were scrambling," said Joe Harris, who scored 12 points for the Nets. "We know what we have to clean up."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE