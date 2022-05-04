Doncic red-hot but Suns shoot down his Mavs

PHOENIX • The Phoenix Suns were the best team in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season, but are still searching for their maiden championship title since the franchise started way back in 1968.

It is no wonder the team are insisting that they seek perfection this post-season, even after they dominated the visiting Dallas Mavericks on the boards en route to a 121-114 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final series on Monday night.

"We'll take the win," Suns point guard Chris Paul said. "It's not always going to be pretty. We played well most of the game. But we'll look at the film tomorrow and see what we need to do differently for Game 2."

Deandre Ayton scored a team-high 25 points, while Devin Booker contributed 23 points to a balanced attack, with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Paul had 19 points, Cam Johnson 17, Mikal Bridges 13 and Jae Crowder 11 as the top-seeded Suns held serve in a best-of-seven series that continues today in Phoenix.

Luka Doncic finished with 45 points - one shy of his post-season career-high - for the Mavericks, who were out-rebounded 51-36 and lost despite outscoring the hosts 48-33 on three-pointers.

Coming off a hard-fought win over the New Orleans Pelicans in six games, the Suns wasted no time gaining the upper hand on the fourth-seeded Mavericks, scoring the game's first nine points.

Phoenix went on to lead by as many as 15 later in the first quarter, 18 in the third period and 106-85 on a dunk by JaVale McGee with 8min 48sec remaining before coasting home.

"I liked the fact that we weren't settling for threes tonight," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

"A lot of guys were attacking the paint, we were getting floaters and rim shots."

With Ayton hitting 12 of his 20 shots, the Suns outshot the Mavericks 50.5 per cent to 47.1 per cent.

Phoenix led the NBA with a 52.3 per cent shooting percentage in the first round, while Dallas allowed just 44.3 per cent shooting, third-best in the league, in their opening-round victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Suns also helped themselves with 13 offensive rebounds and a perfect (18-for-18) at the free throw line, with Booker going eight-for-eight.

Doncic was the game's leading rebounder with 12, completing his ninth double-double in 17 play-off games. The Slovenian missed a fourth career post-season triple-double by two assists.

Elsewhere, Tyler Herro scored 25 points from the bench as the Miami Heat swept aside the Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 in their Eastern Conference series opener.

He led a balanced offensive effort - five players finished in double figures - as top seeds Miami pulled away after trailing at half-time to go 1-0 up.

"It's always all hands on deck with us, next-man-up mentality no matter what," Herro said, of his contribution off the bench. "We just want to keep playing well."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE