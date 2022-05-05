'Dirty' foul on Payton riles Kerr

MEMPHIS • The Memphis Grizzlies levelled their National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference semi-final series at 1-1 on Tuesday, but the Golden State Warriors did not appreciate how the hosts went about it.

After their 106-101 loss, Warriors coach Steve Kerr slammed opposing forward Dillon Brooks after a flashpoint that left his starting guard, Gary Payton II, with a season-ending fractured elbow.

Brooks was tossed from a bruising Game 2 of their NBA play-off series after less than three minutes of the first quarter for an ugly mid-air challenge that flattened Payton as he drove for a basket.

Payton, an increasingly influential figure for Golden State during the post-season, fell to the court in agony as his game was cut short.

Kerr later revealed the 29-year-old would be out for the rest of the play-offs - and could not hide his disdain for Brooks' actions.

"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty," he said. "Play-off basketball is supposed to be physical, everybody's got to compete, everybody's got to fight for everything.

"But there's a code in this league that players follow where you never put a guy's season or career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in mid-air and clubbing him across the head and ultimately fracturing Gary's elbow."

Payton, whose father shares the same first name and is considered one of the greatest guards in NBA history after a storied career, has had a nomadic professional career and joined the Warriors only last year from Canada's Raptors 905 team, who play in the developmental G League.

His absence robs Golden State of a reliable performer, either as a starter or off the bench, with his pick-and-roll defence and the way it happened left a bad taste in Kerr's mouth.

"This is a guy who's been toiling trying to make it the last six years in this league, finally found a home and just playing his butt off this year," he said.

"He's in the play-offs, this should be the time of his life, and a guy comes in and whacks him across the head in mid-air. Dillon Brooks broke the code. That's how I see it."

Payton's teammates and analysts like NBA great Chris Mullin were just as riled up by the blatant foul. Warriors star Stephen Curry, who had 27 points, said the team was "p****d off" with Brooks, adding: "It's a tough way to start the game. Feel bad for GP. This was his time to shine and a play like that knocks him out of the game.

"Everyone was frustrated by the play. GP's tough, so when you see him in pain like that, you know it's not something light. When something like that happens, it p****s you off."

There was further controversy in the first quarter when Warriors forward Draymond Green was bloodied by a swinging arm from Xavier Tillman.

Green needed stitches in the locker room following the incident that saw him point the middle finger at the FedExForum crowd as he left the court for treatment - a reaction for which the NBA will likely fine him.

"If you're going to boo somebody who's bleeding in the eye after being elbowed in the face, you should get flipped off," he said.

"I'll take the fine... if they're gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty too. I'm assuming they cheered because they know I'll be fined. Great. I make US$25 million a year (S$34.6 million), I should be just fine."

In the East, Jaylen Brown erupted for 30 points as the Boston Celtics bounced back to defeat reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 to level their play-off series at 1-1.

On Tuesday, the NBA also named Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro the league's Sixth Man of the Year. Now into his third year, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists with 39.9 per cent shooting from long range in the regular season for the top seeds in the East.

