Detroit Pistons announce contract extension for centre Jalen Duren

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The Detroit Pistons officially announced the contract extension involving All-NBA centre Jalen Duren on Oct 3 .

The team did not divulge terms of the deal, however ESPN and The Athletic previously reported it was a five-year, US$200 million (S$255.9 million) contract.

Duren, 22, had been a restricted free agent.

“We’re excited to have Jalen in Detroit as a core piece of our team for years to come,” said Trajan Langdon, the Pistons’ president of basketball operations.

“He’s been an important part of our success over the last two seasons, and we’ve seen tremendous growth in his game. Jalen has accomplished a great deal at a young age, and we believe his best basketball is still ahead of him.

“We’re proud of the work he’s put in and look forward to his continued growth and impact on our team.”

The first-time All-Star and third-team All-NBA player saw his numbers sag to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per play-off game. That came on the heels of his averaging a career-high 19.5 points with 10.5 rebounds over a regular season that resulted in the Pistons finishing with the Eastern Conference’s top record at 60-22.

Detroit lost in the Eastern Conference semi-finals in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The organisation reportedly offered Duren the same US$200 million deal in recent days, but with the addition of a weight clause. The new agreement reportedly removed that clause.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff that he did not sense any bitterness from Duren toward his teammates or the organisation when he met with the team on Oct 2 .

“I don’t know where that came from. It’s negotiation, it’s business, but there’s never been any bitterness between the group and how we feel about him and I know how he feels about us,” Bickerstaff said.

A first-round choice (13th overall) in the 2022 draft, Duren has played his entire four-year career in Detroit.

He has career averages of 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. REUTERS