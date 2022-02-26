DeRozan's scoring run fuels Bulls to the top

CHICAGO • DeMar DeRozan notched his eighth straight game with at least 35 points to power the Chicago Bulls to a 112-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday as the National Basketball Association (NBA) resumed after its All-Star break.

The All-Star guard scored 37 points and pulled down six rebounds at the United Centre, capping his night with the game-winner in Chicago's sixth straight victory.

The Hawks were up 108-107 when DeRozan put Chicago in front with a turnaround jump shot. Fouled on the play by Bogdan Bogdanovic, he converted the free throw before the Bulls held on for the win.

"You don't want to be down and have the pressure on yourself to pull out a game, (but) when you're in those moments, you've got to take it on. I love the moments. I love the challenge. I love the opportunity. It's fun for me," he said.

The victory saw the Bulls move to a 39-21 record to lead the Eastern Conference.

DeRozan, 32, has been the Bulls' driving force, re-emerging this season as a formidable scorer since his summer trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

After a four-year absence, he earned All-Star honours for the fifth time last Sunday and his exploits have put him in the Most Valuable Player conversation.

His joins Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, James Harden and Michael Jordan with eight straight games of 35 points or more in the NBA, just two shy of the best such streak in Bulls' history, set in 1986 by NBA icon Jordan.

"That's greatness right there," said Tristan Thompson, who scored 11 points off the bench on his Bulls debut.

In the West, the Phoenix Suns, playing their first game since losing veteran guard Chris Paul for up to eight weeks with a broken thumb, beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104.

All-Star guard Devin Booker scored 25 points and handed out 12 assists with six steals for the visitors - who improved their league-leading record to 49-10.

"Devin managed the game well. You look at his assist numbers, he got off the ball and was finding guys at the right times. His steal-out defence was phenomenal," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

The Golden State Warriors also returned with a bang from the All-Star break, routing the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 to maintain second spot (43-17) behind the Suns.

Stephen Curry scored 18 points and handed out 14 assists. Klay Thompson also scored 18 as the Warriors - who had lost four of their last five before the break - had eight players in double figures.

"Good start to the last home stretch. We've got to keep building," Curry said.

