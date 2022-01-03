Derozan's historic games

WASHINGTON • Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan ended 2021 on a high and he started this year the same way when he became the first National Basketball Association (NBA) player to sink game-winning buzzer-beaters on back-to-back nights on Saturday.

His three-pointer from the left corner at the final horn gave the Bulls a 120-119 victory at the Washington Wizards' home and completed a 28-point performance.

DeRozan's heroics came just after a similar game-ending shot from beyond the arc on Friday night, which lifted Chicago over the Pacers 108-106 in Indiana.

"It's amazing, especially doing it on the road, I don't know if I'm dreaming or if it's real right now," the guard said.

"Willing to step up whenever that moment is called for and to be ready for it, that's all I can do.

"You work your butt off and you understand that if you're in those positions, try to capitalise on them the best way you can because you're going to have games where you miss some."

The Bulls stretched their winning streak to seven games and are now top of the Eastern Conference on 24-10, ahead of the Brooklyn Nets (23-11) who lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116.

NBA overall leaders Golden State (28-7) beat Utah 123-116, snapping a six-game Jazz win streak as Stephen Curry hit six of 12 from deep to break his own record by making a three-pointer for the 158th consecutive game.

But the talk was all about DeRozan on Saturday night.

"Dude is incredible," Zach LaVine said of his teammate after scoring a game-high 35 points.

"I can't say much more than that. Thank God we've got DeMar DeRozan on our team."

DeRozan made two free throws with 49 seconds remaining.

But a three-pointer from Kyle Kuzma - who had a team-high 29 points - with four seconds remaining gave the Wizards a 119-117 advantage, setting the stage for DeRozan to steal the show in the final moments.

"DeMar's shot again was unbelievable," Bulls acting coach Chris Fleming said.

"He had the presence of mind to look down and find out where his feet were to make that shot. Incredible shot."

No other player has made back-to-back game-winning shots on consecutive nights. He became the first to manage the feat in consecutive games since Boston's Larry Bird, who had a day off between triumphs, did it in 1985.

DeRozan, the NBA's top fourth-quarter scorer, is hitting a career-high 37.3 per cent from three-point range this season.

In Utah, the league's all-time three-point leader Curry (3,010 shots made) scored 28 points, Andrew Wiggins added 25 and Otto Porter netted 20 to lead the Warriors over the Jazz, who fell to 26-10 but are still third in the league.

"It's a good confidence-builder to be in these types of settings on the road and get wins like this and show who we are," Curry said.

"Our DNA is built on chasing championships and you got to win games like we have to get it done."

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his second triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the visiting New Orleans 136-113 to extend their winning streak to six games and improve to 25-13 in the East.

The five-time All-Star finished with 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting to go along with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS