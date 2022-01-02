DeRozan takes Bulls by the horns to top of East

INDIANAPOLIS • Since Dec 19, which marked both DeMar DeRozan's first game back from a three-game absence due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols and the beginning of the Chicago Bulls' winning streak, he has been averaging 28.5 points per National Basketball Association (NBA) game.

The All-Star has been a revelation after being acquired in the summer and having not made the play-offs in four seasons, 2021-22 looks to be the one the team shed their underachieving tag.

Even a mass Covid-19 outbreak, leading to a rash of absences and postponed games last month, has not derailed their form.

The Bulls are not back to full strength, with Lonzo Ball missing his fourth consecutive game on Friday, along with coach Billy Donovan, due to protocols.

DeRozan, the fifth-highest scoring player in the NBA this season, made it six wins in a row, sinking a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Chicago over the Indiana Pacers for a 108-106 road win.

The guard also contributed six assists, three rebounds and three steals while scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls improved to 23-10, matching Brooklyn at the top of the Eastern Conference.

"I looked up at the clock, I said, 'I've got to make something happen,'" DeRozan said. "I just tried to get enough space to get it up. As soon as it left my hand, it felt good."

DeRozan rated the 28-foot game-winning shot among his best buzzer beaters.

"I rank it up there," he said. "It was one of those games where it felt like nothing was going our way. It felt like we was getting beat up. But we grinded it out and won it on a big shot. It was a hell of a win to pull out."

On extending the team's longest winning streak of the season and pushing his own run of consecutive games scoring at least 20 points to 11 despite adverse circumstances, DeRozan added: "Credit to our hard work. For the team to hold on, sustain like we've been doing, end the year off atop our conference speaks volumes about what type of team we are and what type of team we can be once we're back to full strength."

The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, welcomed Bradley Beal back from protocols in their 110-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, and the All-Star responded with game-highs of 29 points and 10 assists.

In Los Angeles, LeBron James delivered a season-high 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting, going 5-of-10 from three-point range to lead the Lakers over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 139-106.

The four-time NBA champion enjoyed his 67th career game with 40 or more points, with 27 points and 10 rebounds at half-time.

