DeRozan makes amends for the Bulls

MILWAUKEE • When he was at the Toronto Raptors, DeMar DeRozan received frequent criticism for his inability to come through in clutch moments.

The same criticism reared its head after Game 1 last weekend, when the All-Star guard had a poor shooting performance.

DeRozan then promised "no way in hell I shoot six-for-25 again" and he backed up those words on Wednesday as the Bulls levelled their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-offs first-round series against reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks at 1-1.

He had a post-season career-high 41 points as the visitors came away with a 114-110 road win before the next two games move to Chicago.

DeRozan sank 16 of his 31 field-goal attempts and all nine of his free-throw attempts, becoming just the fifth Bull in franchise history to score 40-plus points in a play-off game and the first to do so since Derrick Rose in 2011.

He also made a critical lay-up with 18.2 seconds left to play after Milwaukee had cut a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to three, helping Chicago preserve their lead.

Afterwards, DeRozan claimed he always knew he would catch fire in Game 2, saying: "Since I been in the play-offs, I do it all the time.

"I looked at all my missed shots from Game 1. Most of those shots, I got to my spots. I never let a miss deter me from taking my next jump shot or not being aggressive. I just knew it wasn't going to happen."

Montenegrin centre Nikola Vucevic, who added 24 points and 13 rebounds, was in awe of his teammate. "He's capable of doing that (scoring 41 points) every night. He's a helluva player, a helluva scorer," he said.

"He plays with such poise. He missed some shots in Game 1 that he's usually good at making. He stayed aggressive. Obviously, he made some very tough ones, especially down the stretch.

"We've seen him doing it all season long. He might not go for 41 every night, but he has the capability of making big shots every night."

Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the team's all-time play-off scoring leader (1,715 points), but despite all five starters scoring in double figures, their 10 first-half turnovers proved to be costly.

Elsewhere in the East, Joel Embiid hit a stunning three-pointer with 0.8sec remaining to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 104-101 overtime win over Toronto on Wednesday and a 3-0 series lead that pushed the Raptors to the brink of elimination.