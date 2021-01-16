Denver's Jokic looks MVP stuff

DENVER • It is still fewer than 20 games into the National Basketball Association (NBA) season, but the league could be dominated by a certain 2.1m Serbian centre this campaign.

The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic has scored in double figures in every game, and he continued his good form with another triple-double on Thursday, leading his team to a 114-104 home win over the Golden State Warriors.

He had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists - his fifth triple-double of the season - while Jamal Murray had 17 points and nine rebounds, as both teams ended with their win-loss record tied at 6-6.

Jokic is now averaging a triple-double on 24.3 points (17th), 10.9 rebounds (8th) and leading the NBA in assists (10.5).

"I think he'd definitely be in the MVP conversation, which is entirely too early to talk about," Denver coach Michael Malone said.

"That's the kind of impact he's had on the game every single night."

Will Barton had 17 points, JaMychal Green added 15 points and nine rebounds, Paul Millsap scored 12, Monte Morris had 11 and P.J. Dozier had 10 points for Denver.

The Nuggets were missing two starters, Michael Porter Jr (Covid-19) and Gary Harris (personal reasons).

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 35 points and added 11 rebounds, James Wiseman had 18, Andrew Wiggins added 16 and Kelly Oubre Jr scored 14 for the Warriors.

Curry hit five three-pointers to reach 2,545 in his career, 15 from tying Reggie Miller for second place on the league's all-time list. Ray Allen is first with 2,973.

"Even though he had 35, we made some things tough for him," Malone said. "We were able to get some stops."

Golden State scored the first six points of the final quarter to get within eight. But Barton's three-pointer and free throw gave Denver a 94-82 lead.

Curry then banked in a floater and hit a lay-up to keep the Warriors close, but Green hit a three-pointer from the top of the circle and Morris made it 105-91 on a lay-up that gave Jokic his 10th assist.

Golden State made one last push, getting to within 109-100 on Wiseman's tip with 2:13 left, but the Nuggets held on.

Elsewhere, Shake Milton scored a season-high 31 points, Tobias Harris added 18 and the hosts Philadelphia 76ers (9-4) had little trouble seeing off the depleted Miami Heat (4-6) 125-108.

Ben Simmons bounced back from a sub-par game on Tuesday to post his 30th career triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

He reached the milestone in just his 228th career game, as he became the third-fastest in NBA history - behind Oscar Robertson (75 games) and Magic Johnson (190) - to hit the mark.

The guard, who was reportedly in trade talks involving James Harden before the Houston Rockets star moved to the Brooklyn Nets, paid tribute to his coach Doc Rivers.

"Doc keeps it real with me," he said. "He keeps it straight. He wants to see me get better, improve, and stay in the gym, continue to work.

"The relationship is growing with that. I think, so far, I've learnt a lot."

