Davis' return lifts Lakers past the nets

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James welcomed the return of Anthony Davis, who has been out with a knee injury since last month, saying the centre's mere "presence impacts this ball club" as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-96 on Tuesday.

James scored a team-high 33 points as Davis returned to spark the offence in New York.

James shot 14-of-21 from the floor and added seven rebounds and six assists for the Lakers, who have lost five of their last eight games and are eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Davis played his first game since injuring his knee in a 110-92 loss to Minnesota on Dec 17 and finished with eight points from 25 minutes.

With him out, the Lakers went 7-10 as James carried the offensive load.

"Just his presence impacts this ball club," James said of his returning teammate.

"He adds another dynamic player on the floor. You can't have all the eyes on myself, Russ (Russell Westbrook) and Melo (Carmelo Anthony)."

Davis, meanwhile, said he "feels ready" after over a month out, adding: "When I'm on the floor, I try not to think about it. I was what, a month, five weeks, doing a lot of weightlifting."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel, however, took a more cautious approach.

He said: "With limited practice time, we are still viewing these first few games as not out of the woods yet.

"This is going to be his reconditioning phase."

Malik Monk hit six three-pointers and added 22 points as the Lakers shot 47.2 per cent. Westbrook had 15 points and Anthony chipped in 13.

Tuesday's loss continued a string of inconsistent performances by the Nets (29-18), who were missing All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the second quarter of their 120-105 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan 15.

Irving has been banned from playing home games by New York City health officials because he refuses to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

With those two down, the Nets are leaning on James Harden, who bounced back from one of his worst games of the season on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a triple-double of 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Lakers.

Patty Mills added 15 points and DeAndre' Bembry contributed 12, as the Nets lost for the ninth time in their last 15 games.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds to lift the 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 117-107.

Embiid shot 12 of 24 from the field to record his sixth game with at least 40 points this season.

In Boston, Jayson Tatum (36 points) and Jaylen Brown combined to score 66 points as the Celtics clobbered the Sacramento Kings 128-75 for their seventh win in 10 games.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic's 28 points and 21 rebounds fired the visiting Denver Nuggets past the Detroit Pistons 110-105 for their second win in three days.

Jonathan Kuminga sparked the Warriors in Golden State with 22 points off the bench as six of his teammates also scored in double figures in a 130-92 rout of the Dallas Mavericks.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, REUTERS