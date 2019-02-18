Davis, Irving ready to play

CHARLOTTE • Their participation in the All-Star Game had been in doubt, but New Orleans Pelicans centre Anthony Davis and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving are ready to take to the court in this morning's (Singapore time) All-Star Game.

Declaring his intention to play in the spotlight game at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, Irving revealed the sprained right knee, which has sidelined him for the past week, was not going to keep him from turning out for Team LeBron as a starter.

He said: "There's not too many chances you get to be around Kawhi Leonard, being around KD (Kevin Durant) and have a starting line-up like we do.

"That (injury) was on my mind, but it didn't factor going in to taking care of my health and making sure I'm good to play."

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge added that he had no issues with Irving declaring himself fit as he had "all the trust in him in his decisions on that".

He said: "I totally trust Kyrie that he will not play if he's not healthy. Like, he would only do it if he's 100 per cent healthy.

"Honestly, I don't really have any preference at all for what he does. I understand how he could actually benefit from having a really good workout."

Like Irving, Davis is adamant now is the "time to go play ball" for Team LeBron, despite suffering a shoulder strain last Thursday.

The big man has been the talk of the league the last few weeks since going public with his trade demand.

While no deal was struck by the trade deadline on Feb 7, with reports that Davis first wanted a deal only to the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers, before adding the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers to his preferred list of teams.

While it was widely assumed the 25-year-old did not want to go to Boston, he clarified the Celtics were "on my list", before insisting "all 29 other teams are on my list".

The six-time All-Star, who will be a reserve in the glamour match-up, told reporters: "I'm just keeping it real, to be honest. I knew that's all you guys wanted to talk about. I just stated how I feel, I stated my intentions and I go on from there.

"I just want to go to a team that wins."

But, after two weeks of his trade request dominating conversation around the NBA, commissioner Adam Silver on Saturday sounded sanguine about any possible negative effects on the league.

"Trade demands are nothing new. Some of the greatest players in the history of this league have demanded trades at various points of their contracts," he said at his annual All-Star weekend address.

Although the frenzy of attention surrounding Davis and his possible destination this summer was not the type of "public spectacle" the NBA wanted, Silver admitted that there was "very little" he could do to completely stop players from trying to force trades.

He added: "We certainly are becoming a 52-week-a-year sport, and it's largely the result of tremendous interest in these players.

"We could do a better job as a league in avoiding those situations where they get to the point where players are maybe demanding they be traded or, worst-case scenario, saying, 'I'm not going to honour my contract'."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NY TIMES