Davis helps Pelicans win with 32 points in his first game after layoff

NEW ORLEANS • With deadline day come and gone, Anthony Davis knows the only way he can set himself for a summer trade out of New Orleans is by maintaining his career-high 29.4 points per game for the rest of this National Basketball Association season.

And the want-away player picked up where he left off, with 32 points, to lead the hosts to a 122-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves after being booed during the introduction and every time he touched the ball early on.

Friday's performance was all the more impressive as the 25-year-old sat out the entire fourth quarter, again demonstrating why the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics are all vying for his signature.

That was why the six-time All-Star, whose three-week absence had been a combination of a finger injury and a freeze-out over his uncertain future, had been desperate to get back to "playing the game that I love".

He even won over the boo-boys; he was applauded off the court after making 11 of 15 field goals and 10 of 11 foul shots, while grabbing nine rebounds and blocking three shots in just under 25 minutes.

He was surprised that the fans, who felt betrayed by his trade demand, had initially turned on him.

73%

Anthony Davis' field-goal percentage as he sank 11 of 15 shots on his return against Minnesota.

He added: "It was definitely awkward but it doesn't bother me. I was ready (to even play the final 12 minutes). I'm going to be here the rest of the year.

"My job is to play basketball and that's all I want to do."

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, however, indicated that while Davis would be returning to the line-up, he had to be properly managed after his injury layoff.

He said: "I was not going have him, first game back, play 38-40 minutes. That's why he didn't go back in the game.

"(Davis) played well when he was in there. We'll figure out his minutes as we go along.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS