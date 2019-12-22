Dallas' defence leaves Philadelphia at sixes and sevens

PHILADELPHIA • The Dallas Mavericks are proving they are more than a one-man show.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, a career-high 18 rebounds while Tim Hardaway Jr added 27 points as they scored another road win over a top Eastern Conference team without their star guard Luka Doncic.

They beat Philadelphia 117-98 in the National Basketball Association on Friday night, dealing the Sixers their second straight home loss.

The Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road despite playing without the reigning Rookie of the Year, who missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain.

Doncic, 20, is one of the leaders in minutes, points, rebounds and assists. He is averaging 29.3 points - third-highest in the league - with 9.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

While his absence has proved little impediment as Dallas also ended the Bucks' 18-game winning streak in Milwaukee last Monday without him, his coach Rick Carlisle is hoping the Slovenian's return to the fold is imminent.

"You never want to be without Luka, and we need him back as soon as possible," he said. "But as long as he's out, we have a plan and guys are executing well.

18

Career-high rebounds Dallas' Latvian centre Kristaps Porzingis grabbed against Philadelphia.

"We really played together and extremely well. If you're going to win in this building, you're going to have to fight and our guys did.

"We got hot with the zone and we were active in it. Guys scrambled around and played their butts off. The most important thing is to play hard in it, and that's what we did."

Porzingis put his inside-outside game on display again, reaching at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for the fourth straight contest, before hailing his team's strength in depth and unity.

"The chemistry is good in the locker room and on the floor," the Latvian centre said. "We got out and do what we're supposed to and play hard. No secret. We have a great bench and that's our strength, just so many weapons."

Unlike the Mavericks, who are going from strength to strength and improving to 19-9 and fourth in the Western Conference as they seek to make the play-offs for the first time in four years, the Sixers appear to be stuck in a rut.

The hosts were booed for much of the night while falling to 14-2 at home and 20-10 overall, dropping to sixth in the East.

Coach Brett Brown slammed his team for their lack of heart.

They suffered their first home loss on Wednesday, 108-104 to Miami in a contest in which the Heat stifled Philadelphia with a 2-3 zone, and Friday's contest was no better.

Dallas employed the same zone defence, holding their opponents to 29.4 per cent shooting from long range as they missed 24 of 34 attempts.

Brown, whose team were led by a game-high 33 points and 17 rebounds from Joel Embiid, said: "The past three games we have not played with a competitive drive that reflects this team."

Embiid also claimed his team "were playing scared", and Brown warned his players they had to be firmer as more opponents will now use the same tactics, given their struggles with shooting the ball from the perimeter.

"It is a complete copycat league," he told ESPN. "The real issue is, as I see it, is this isn't gonna go away.

"Those (teams) that have tinkered with it will sit in it, and feel more confident and comfortable to sit in it longer as we figure this out."

ASSOCIATED PRESS