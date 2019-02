Stephen Curry saved 10 of his 20 points for a fourth-quarter rally that helped the Golden States Warriors overtake hosts Phoenix Suns for their 11th consecutive National Basketball Association win. Friday's 117-107 setback was the Suns' 13th straight loss, despite leading by 17 points in the first quarter and 94-88 with 8min 35sec left. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points and Kevin Durant added 21. Kelly Oubre (25 points) and Deandre Ayton (23) paced the Suns.