Curry's 1st buzzer beater shocks Kerr

SAN FRANCISCO • Stephen Curry is many things.

A three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, holder of the most number of three-pointers in league history and considered by most to be the greatest pure shooter of all time.

But up until Friday, Curry incredibly had yet to hit his first buzzer-beating game-winner.

After draining a last-gasp step-back jumper to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 105-103 win over the Houston Rockets, adding another scoring feat to his NBA resume, the thrilled All-Star said: "About time! That's my first one!"

Curry scored 22 points, but for much of the night, there was frustration for him and his teammates, who at one point, trailed Western Conference stragglers Houston by as many as 15 points.

A day after falling in overtime to the Indiana Pacers, Golden State got off to a slow start, Curry himself missing nine of his 10 attempts from the field in the first half and letting his frustration show when he kicked a courtside chair.

The Warriors trailed 54-43 at half-time, but scored 33 points in the third quarter to go into the final quarter with the score knotted at 76 each.

It was 103-103 with 11.5 seconds remaining when Houston's Garrison Matthews missed a three-pointer.

The hosts got the rebound and on the inbounds after a timeout got the ball to Curry. He made no mistake as the shot clock expired.

"This whole game was crazy," the guard said. "Back to back, we were kind of stuck in the mud and trying to find our way through it.

"It felt great. The way the whole last 48 hours have been, with the way we played grinding out last night, going overtime, losing, the disappointment with that.