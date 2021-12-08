Curry on brink of NBA history

SAN FRANCISCO • Stephen Curry can make history today.

Not only does the Golden State Warriors guard need just 16 more treys to break Ray Allen's mark as the National Basketball Association's (NBA) all-time three-point leader (2,973), the All-Star will set another record if he achieves it against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Centre.

Injured teammate Klay Thompson holds the record for most treys in a game (14) and Curry is planning to kill two birds with one stone.

Speaking after burying seven of 13 attempts from beyond the arc for a game-high 31 points as the Warriors thumped the Orlando Magic 126-95 at home on Monday, the three-time NBA champion revealed that both marks were in his sights.

"I know what the situation is, yeah," Curry said.

"I always just play the game but obviously know I'm closing in. But try not to let it creep in to how you play and just enjoy the journey to get there because it does mean a lot to me as I do get closer... I'll talk about it when it happens.

"Anything is possible. What is it 15 (to tie)? That's funny because I know what that means. Klay's record and all of that too."

On fellow great Allen, he added: "I got to see him in Milwaukee when I was 10 years old and do shootarounds with him and my dad. My brother was out there. The coach would let us be a part of drills and stuff like that. I always got inspired."

His teammates and coach Steve Kerr are expecting nothing less than a long-range barrage against the Blazers today.

Kerr said: "I'm fully aware he's 15 away (from equalling). I'm guessing he's going to shoot a lot against Portland on Wednesday. He's Steph Curry, so anything's possible."

Forward Andrew Wiggins, who went eight-for-10 from deep for a 28-point night against the Magic, added: "That's going to be crazy.

"But who else to do it but Steph? He deserves it, all the hard work he put in. He's one of the most influential basketball players of all time. Helped change the game. So no one deserves it more than him."

Allen hit 2,973 treys in 1,300 career games, while Curry has 2,958 in only 785 games.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring 15 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks held on for a 112-104 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Finals Most Valuable Player returned in style after missing two games with a calf injury, while teammate and fellow All-Star Khris Middleton added 21 points and eight assists for the hosts, who have won 10 of their last 11 NBA games.

Paul George scored 21 points and Marcus Morris Sr added 17 as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a 102-90 road win over the Blazers in a battle of makeshift line-ups.

The visitors have been without two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard since last season's play-offs, while Portland were missing Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum because of injury.

REUTERS