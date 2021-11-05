Curry is Sixers' best shooter: Rivers

PHILADELPHIA • Eight games into the National Basketball Association, the Ben Simmons issue is becoming background noise.

The Australian All-Star guard has been absent since the start of the campaign and is locked in a stand-off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN, he is "mentally not ready" and it is unclear if he will rejoin the team this season.

The Sixers, though, have moved on from the issue after recording their fourth successive victory, defeating the Chicago Bulls 103-98 on Wednesday.

The win, which dropped the visitors to third in the Eastern Conference (6-2) while the hosts moved up to second (6-2), came despite Philadelphia missing a raft of starting players.

On top of Simmons, Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring) were absent, but Seth Curry scored 22 points while Joel Embiid added 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the short-handed Sixers held off the Bulls.

On Seth, who is the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said: "Once he gets open with Joel coming (to screen), it's a tough cover. He's our best shooter."

Bulls coach Billy Donovan admitted: "I thought we did a pretty good job (in defence). Give Curry credit."

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls, who had won six of seven entering this game, with 37 points and 10 rebounds while teammates Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball had 27 and 13 points respectively.

The Sixers led 58-44 at half-time thanks in large part to Georges Niang's 12 points on four-of-five shooting.

The Bulls tightened their defence after the interval and closed within 68-57 when DeRozan threw down a dunk with 6min 57sec left in the third. But Philadelphia closed strong and led 84-72 at the end of the quarter.

When Tyrese Maxey converted a twisting lay-up with 4:11 left, the Sixers led 98-89.

DeRozan's shot in the lane with 29.9sec remaining closed the Bulls within 100-98.

But Curry came back with the closing jumper with 10.7sec left on the clock as Alex Caruso was waving his hand in front of his face.

In New York, Kevin Durant scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter when the Brooklyn Nets surged ahead and pulled away for a 117-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Teammate James Harden followed up his first triple-double of the season with 16 points and 11 of Brooklyn's 34 assists to help the Nets head out on a six-game road trip with a three-game winning streak.

