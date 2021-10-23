Curry dishes out 45pts as Warriors edge out Clippers

SAN FRANCISCO • Just two nights after he said he "played like trash" in the National Basketball Association (NBA) season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry was happily raising his arms, waving to acknowledge home fans as he sunk in shot after shot on Thursday.

The Golden State star guard capped a 45-point performance with two late three-pointers, spoiling a valiant effort by the Los Angeles Clippers in a 115-113 victory in San Francisco. It was the Clippers' season opener.

"I never worry about my shot. Ever," said Curry, who improved to 16 of 25 from the field after his five-of-21 effort against the Lakers in which he still managed a team-high 21 points.

He also corrected his words said on Tuesday, explaining: "I should have just said I shot the ball like trash and still found a way to try to impact the game."

The Warriors, who beat the Lakers 121-114, trailed 105-107 before Curry bombed in a 31-footer for a one-point advantage with 1min 54sec to go.

Eric Bledsoe put the visitors back up by one on a lay-up with 1:44 left, but Curry nailed another three-pointer with 57.7sec left.

Golden State's Draymond Green converted an Andre Iguodala assist into a clinching hoop with 11.6sec left, giving the Warriors a win in their home opener.

Curry scored 25 points in the first quarter, thanks to a perfect start from the field (nine for nine), from beyond the arc (five for five) and from the free-throw line (two for two). He wound up eight for 13 from long distance and also completed a double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds.

"I don't know if I've had a perfect start like that before, but it was just a good flow from the jump," he said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: "Steph Curry was just Steph Curry, there's never been anybody like him. Those last two threes were ridiculous."

Paul George paced the Clippers with 29 points and Bledsoe finished with 22 points.

25 Points scored by Stephen Curry in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

REUTERS