Curry carries Warriors to end two-game road skid

PHILADELPHIA • Fresh off ending their 19-game jinx at the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, the Philadelphia 76ers were hoping to break another hoodoo on Saturday night, having failed to win on their home court against the Golden State Warriors since 2012.

But the hosts did not contend that the two-time defending National Basketball Association champions, who were smarting after two straight defeats on their travels, had every intention of completing this season's road schedule against Eastern Conference teams on high.

Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 34 points, Stephen Curry added 28 and DeMarcus Cousins produced his highest-scoring game for Golden State with 25 as the Warriors snapped a two-game skid to inflict on the Sixers' an 11th loss in 12 match-ups.

Curry came up clutch in the fourth quarter with his tie-breaking jumper, making it 113-111 with 2min 35sec left on the clock and Steve Kerr's players eventually ran out 120-117 winners.

Afterwards, Andre Iguodala, who had six points, called his teammate "underrated". He told the San Francisco Chronicle: "I still think he doesn't really get the respect he deserves… He's a real problem."

Durant agreed, saying: "Curry took over the game for us. We need that from him. Both teams are trying to get ready for the play-offs so the intensity was up."

In Phoenix, Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns avoided their first season sweep in 19 years against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 118-109 victory.

Devin Booker scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and Josh Jackson scored 16 off the bench for Phoenix, which have won two of three after losing 17 straight.

The Suns came into the contest 0-3 against the Lakers this term, having lost every game by at least 14 points.

LeBron James had 27 points, nine rebounds and 16 assists for the visitors, who have lost four of five to drop 4 1/2 games back of the final play-off spot in the West.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 46 points as the Utah Jazz overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's 43 points and a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-111.

The Jazz won their fourth straight contest at the expense of the Bucks, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS