Curry backtracks on moon-landing conspiracy theory

OAKLAND (California) • Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry retracted his moon-walk scepticism on Wednesday, saying he was only making a joke when he suggested the lunar landings were a hoax.

"Obviously, I was joking when I was talking on the podcast," he told ESPN, after his causal comments on the Winging It podcast sparked stratospheric reactions.

"I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and said, 'Oh my God, he's a fake-moon-landing truther' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada."

While Curry professed surprise that anyone took his conspiracy theory comments seriously, the two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player said he will be happy to accept an invitation from NASA to tour the agency's facilities, including the lunar lab at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

"One thousand per cent," the Warriors guard said when quizzed over his likelihood of accepting the offer. "I am definitely going to take up their (NASA) offer. I am going to educate myself first-hand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years.

"And, hopefully, people understand that education is power.

"For kids out there who hang on every word that we say, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it."

Back on the court, the Toronto Raptors were over the moon after clinching their first NBA win in 14 years at Golden State's home.

They beat the two-time defending champions 113-93 on Wednesday night at the Oracle Arena.

Kyle Lowry had 23 points and 12 assists, and Serge Ibaka tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds as Toronto won despite missing the injured two-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard from their line-up.

Danny Green scored 15 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 and Fred Van Vleet added 10 to help the Raptors improve to a league-best 23-7, matching the best start in franchise history.

The Warriors (19-10) lost their second straight game to the Raptors and were so hopelessly outclassed that their starters sat out most of the fourth quarter as the reserves took to the court.

"We didn't make shots early in the game and it affected our energy," said Curry, who had 10 points, while forward Kevin Durant led the team with 30.

"They got into us early and played aggressive and that set the tone. It was one of those tough nights. They are obviously a great team."

