Curry back but Warriors still in a funk

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) driving past Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka on his return to action on Thursday after four months out with a broken hand. PHOTO: REUTERS
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) driving past Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka on his return to action on Thursday after four months out with a broken hand. But National Basketball Association champions Toronto, led by Norm Powell's career-high 37 points, spoilt his comeback with a 121-113 road win that gave them a play-off spot for the seventh straight season. After a slow start, Curry finished with 23 points for the injury-hit Warriors, who have the league's worst record of 14-49. Damion Lee also scored 23 points but missed two free throws and a wide open three-pointer, which ended any hope of a Warriors win in the final minute. 

