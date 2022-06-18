Crowning glory as Curry wins Finals MVP for first time

BOSTON • Eight All-Star nods, two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, multiple league championships and the holder of the most number of three-pointers in National Basketball Association (NBA) history.

On Thursday, Stephen Curry won the last accolade that had eluded him: he was named the Finals MVP by a unanimous vote, following the Golden State Warriors' championship-clinching 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6.

Asked how significant the award was to him, Curry said: "It means we won, it means we took advantage of the opportunity to get back here.

"I hear all the conversations, I hear all the chatter, we hear all the chatter but at the end of the day it's about what we do on the floor. Ain't got to talk about it, just got to go do it. And that's what this is about."

Curry led all scorers with 31.2 points per game in the Finals and saved his best for Game 4, erupting with 43 points and 10 rebounds in a crucial road win that levelled the series 2-2.

The 34-year-old, widely acclaimed as the best pure shooter in NBA history, was quick to credit his teammates and coaches, but they did not hold back when asked to assess how good he is.

"Steph has solidified himself as the greatest point guard of all time," said forward Andre Iguodala, who won the Finals MVP award in 2015 when the Warriors won the first of four titles over eight seasons.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr added: "I'm obviously thrilled for everyone in that room, and a lot of people had a big hand in this, but the thing with Steph is, without him, none of this happens.

"I'm thrilled for Steph. To me, this is his crowning achievement in what's already been an incredible career."

Curry's accuracy from beyond the arc has transformed the game and players at every position are now expected to shoot - and guard against - three-pointers.

He also helped transform a struggling franchise into one of the league's greatest dynasties, with help from fellow "Splash Brother" Klay Thompson and defensive force Draymond Green.

The veteran trio have now combined for four championships and have reached the Finals in six of the last eight seasons.

"We built this for 10, 11 years and that means a whole lot when you get to this stage because you know how to win," Curry said.

"Everybody who's a part of this knows what it's about. This one here's different. This one here's different for sure."

He is the seventh player to win at least four championships and two regular-season MVP awards, joining fellow NBA greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.

