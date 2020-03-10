Coronavirus: MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL restrict locker room access amid virus concerns

LOS ANGELES (AFP/REUTERS) - Four major North American professional sports leagues said on Monday (March 9) they were temporarily restricting locker room access to players and "essential staff" amid the global coronavirus outbreak that has affected sporting events internationally.

In a joint statement, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, and the National Hockey League said the decision would go into effect on Tuesday.

"After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice," the statement said.

"Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow's games and practices.

"We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment."

US sports leagues are renowned across the world for allowing media to access locker rooms following practices or games, a practice that is unheard of in most sports.

Monday's announcement comes amid growing concern across the sports world about the threat posed by the Covid-19 virus.

The NBA has already informed teams that playing games in empty arenas may be necessary to help thwart the spread of the disease and told teams to look into strategies on how to play without fans in the arena.

But the move prompted the NBA's biggest star, LeBron James, to say he would not play if his Los Angeles Lakers had to hold games behind closed doors.

Related Story Tennis: Indian Wells becomes first big United States sports casualty of virus

Related Story From concerts to conferences: List of events around the world disrupted due to coronavirus

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

"Nah. It's impossible. If I show up to the arena and there ain't no fans in the crowd, then I ain't playing. This ain't Europe," he said.

The league has also urged players to limit interactions with fans, advising against taking such items as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph and to fist-bump fans rather than high-five them.

Meanwhile, MLB's spring training and regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said after consulting all 30 teams.

"The health and safety of everyone in our communities is of the utmost importance to us," MLB said in a written statement. "While MLB recognises the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play spring training and regular season games as scheduled."

The league said it was "regularly conveying" guidance from medical experts and government agencies to players and staff on best practices and travel recommendations. "We are continuing to monitor developments and will adjust as necessary," MLB said.

On Sunday, the ATP-WTA Tour's Indian Wells tennis tournament in Southern California - one of the biggest tournaments in the world outside of the four Grand Slams - was shelved after health authorities confirmed a case of coronavirus in the surrounding area.

The US has recorded at least 26 deaths from the coronavirus and 605 confirmed cases across 35 states, according to a Johns Hopkins tally.