Conley jazzes up Utah

MILWAUKEE • The Utah Jazz had the best regular-season record in the National Basketball Association (NBA) last term and their fast start shows they are on course to repeating that feat again.

Mike Conley scored 20 points in his return to the line-up after being rested on Saturday, while Donovan Mitchell tallied a team-high 28 points, 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter, as the visitors beat the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday.

The Jazz never trailed in front of a crowd of 17,300 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, shrugging off the end of their 100 per cent record a day earlier at the Chicago Bulls - the first of back-to-back games.

"We really executed when we needed to," said Mitchell, whose team head the Western Conference standings (5-1).

"They're NBA champions. They're not going to just go down 15 and call it a day."

Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who trailed at one stage by 17 points but rallied to cut Utah's lead to just four points in the final quarter.

Former Jazz Grayson Allen finished with 18 points for the Bucks, who lost at home for the third time in a three-game homestand, slipping below .500 at 3-4 with their third straight loss.

The victory was the fifth in six games for Utah, with their first loss of the season largely attributed to the missing Conley, who opted to sit out to rest his knee.

The veteran playmaker, who was named an All-Star for the first time this year, was a steady presence on Sunday and Mitchell said they were prepared for whatever the Bucks would throw at them.

"You look at tonight and you look at the way last night went, two polar opposite situations," he added. "I think there were times Chicago really amped up the pressure and we weren't ready for it. (The Bucks) did it again tonight and we were ready for it."

Elsewhere, James Harden had a triple-double and Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected in the third quarter of the Brooklyn Nets' 117-91 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Durant, who had shot 10-of-13 from the field, was thrown out of the game for a flagrant foul with 3min 23sec left in the third quarter.

Officials sent him to the showers after he hit Kelly Olynyk in the face with his right arm.

It was Durant's second incident in as many games. He was slapped with a technical in Brooklyn's 105-98 win over Indiana on Friday for tossing the ball into the stands after a foul was called and later hit with a US$25,000 (S$33,800) fine.

Harden produced his 59th career triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Nets led by as many as 30 at one stage. He is now the Nets' all-time leader with 13 triple-doubles, joining Larry Bird for second on the NBA's all-time list with his 59.

In Los Angeles, Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points and Russell Westbrook added 20, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Lakers routed the Rockets 95-85.

