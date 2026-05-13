Confident Cleveland Cavaliers hope their form travels to Detroit Pistons for Game 5

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Caris LeVert of the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game 4.

DETROIT – Momentum has swung sharply in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals, and suddenly the pressure has shifted back to the Detroit Pistons.

After dropping the first two games of the series on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers have stormed back to even the matchup at 2-2 entering Game 5 on Wednesday (Thursday, Singapore time) in Detroit, fueled by dominant second halves, suffocating defence and a takeover performance from Donovan Mitchell.

“It’s just a different story 2-2,” Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Game 5 is gonna be tough, and it’s in their place, but I think we made a stand winning these two games. So that gives you confidence.

“As difficult as we know it’s going to be there... we obviously gained some confidence with these two wins, and I think we figured some stuff out, especially offensively and defensively. That gives us confidence.”

The Cavaliers have yet to win a road game in these playoffs (0-5).

Mitchell overwhelmed Detroit in Monday’s 112-103 victory, scoring 21 points in the third quarter alone, matching the Pistons’ entire team output in the period.

In a series increasingly defined by star power, he has seized control over the past two games while Detroit’s Cade Cunningham has struggled to find consistent answers against Cleveland’s defensive pressure.

The Cavaliers also appear to have found their defensive identity again behind Evan Mobley, who finished with five blocks and three steals while helping neutralize Detroit center Jalen Duren, who has struggled to establish an offensive rhythm throughout much of the postseason.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team still has confidence that it can regain control of the series.

“I think we learned from the Orlando series (4-3 win) what it’s like to be down and the amount of urgency you have to play with, but now you’re on the other side of it,” he said.

“So now you’re learning how you have to slow that opponent who’s playing with that type of urgency. These are great experiences for us.

“The best part about it is it’s now a three-game series, and we got two of them in Detroit. So, we got to make sure we go home and take care of our business.”

Detroit’s physicality and energy overwhelmed the Cavaliers during the opening two games, but the series has looked dramatically different since shifting to Cleveland. The Cavaliers have controlled the tempo, limited transition opportunities and turned defensive stops into quick scoring bursts.

Turnovers and foul trouble have also plagued the Pistons. In the last two games, they’ve committed 36 turnovers and been called for 52 fouls.

The question now is whether Detroit can rediscover the edge it held early in the matchup before Cleveland’s stars took over.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama scored 27 points as the San Antonio Spurs moved to within one win of the Western Conference finals with an emphatic 126-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He finished the night with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a typically dominant performance at both ends of the court.

The victory leaves San Antonio 3-2 ahead in the series, with Game 6 in Minneapolis on Friday. REUTERS, AFP