Coach's challenge stays, bigger rosters for games

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) is keeping the replay rule allowing coaches one challenge of certain officiating decisions per game, the league said on Thursday.

The coach's challenge was introduced last season on a one-year trial basis and the board of governors has approved a recommendation from the competition committee to retain the challenge.

"Our coaches were receptive to the pilot version of the coach's challenge, increasing usage and becoming more comfortable with the concept and strategic aspects as the season progressed," Byron Spruell, NBA president of league operations, said in a statement.

Last season, NBA head coaches challenged 633 calls in the regular season and 67 in the play-offs. The original call was overturned 281 times in the regular season for an overturn rate of 44 per cent. The overturn rate in the post-season was 40 per cent.

The board also approved language to clarify two specific situations involving the challenge, both of which can affect pace of play.

A team lose their right to challenge the preceding call if it incurs a delay of game violation before initiating the challenge.

When officials confer to determine the appropriate call, the window of time within which a team must "immediately" challenge the call starts after the officials provide the negatively affected team notice of their final ruling on the play.

With an eye towards players missing games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league will also allow teams to have 15 active players each game this season, two more than previously.

The season starts on Tuesday and Frank Vogel, coach of champions Los Angeles Lakers, is liking what he is seeing from LeBron James. The forward made a 15-minute appearance in their pre-season 112-107 win over the Phoenix Suns, recording 11 points, two boards and two assists. The Lakers will tip off their campaign against rivals Los Angeles Clippers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE