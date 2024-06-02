Coach Joe Mazzulla preaches ‘love’, not scrutiny, towards Boston Celtics’ stars

BOSTON – With a long wait for the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals to begin, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla made it known that there is one narrative he will not delve into any further in the days before Game 1 arrives on June 6.

The relationship between Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has been analysed for years. Brown is Boston’s former No. 3 overall pick in 2016 out of the University of California, Berkeley, and Tatum was selected No. 3 overall from Duke in 2017.

The draft pick slots were acquired through a pair of savvy trades by the Celtics’ front office and have restored a winning culture to a legendary franchise, but drama has followed the duo since they were paired together in the NBA.

While talk of the fractured dynamic has slowed somewhat in recent years, Mazzulla was asked about it potentially being a talking point before Game 1 when the Dallas Mavericks visit Boston.

“I’m kind of (considering) how deep I want to get into that because the whole thing about that really (angers me),” Mazzulla said at a news conference on May 31.

“I think it’s unfair to both of them and I think it’s stupid that people have to use those two guys’ names and use information they don’t know to create clickbait so that they can stay relevant.”

The Brown-Tatum duo has never missed the play-offs. In fact, they have led Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals in five of the previous seven seasons and into the NBA Finals this season and in 2022, when they fell to the Golden State Warriors.

A bruising forward with long-distance shooting range, Tatum has finished at least sixth in NBA Most Valuable Player voting in each of the past three seasons. Brown, an All-Star in three of the past four seasons, is a scoring guard who has averaged at least 20 points in each of the past five seasons.

“It’s very unfair that those two get compared,” Mazzulla said. “They’re two completely different people, two completely different players.

“They’re great teammates, they love each other and they go about winning and they go about their process in a different way. So why they have to be lumped together I think is unfair and people just use it for their own (relevance).”

Brown, 27, averaged 23.0 points with 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 70 regular-season games. Tatum, 26, averaged 26.9 points with 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 74 games.

“We need each other,” Tatum said in October, according to The Boston Globe. “We can have enough individual success, making All-NBA and All-Stars and getting contracts, but ultimately we know what is going to matter: if we can hang a championship banner.

“It’s a long season, play-offs is long, and we understand I won’t be able to win a championship without him and he won’t be able to do it without me.”