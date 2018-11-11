PHILADELPHIA (Pennsylvania) • The Philadelphia 76ers call Joel Embiid "Clutch", and the centre knew it was a reputation he had to live up to during their 133-132 National Basketball Association overtime victory on Friday night.

He scored a season-high 42 points to go along with 18 rebounds and four blocked shots to lift the Sixers past the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

It was the eighth game for him this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

"My teammates call me 'Clutch'," said Embiid, who was previously christened "The Process" in reference to Philadelphia's long rebuilding period. Clutch describes athletes who are able to deliver their best performances when their team need them most, usually in the dying minutes or seconds of a game.

"I had to make them (the shots)," he added. "They call me 'Clutch' for a reason. Had to make them."

He had 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, including a game-tying three-pointer with 34 seconds left on the clock. With 25.9sec left, he hit two free throws to help his team recover from a late five-point deficit.

The 24-year-old then had five points in overtime as Philadelphia (8-5) improved to 7-0 at home after their fourth win in five games.

Ben Simmons added 22 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

Kemba Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets (6-6), who were coming off back-to-back wins over Cleveland and Atlanta.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, spent part of Friday showing Kevin Durant what he has to look forward to if he stays.

The nine-time All-Star forward, a free agent at the end of this season, was given a tour of the new arena the Warriors are building to replace Oracle Arena, their home for the last 47 years.

"My imagination is going wild right now with possibilities," he told reporters as he walked around the Chase Centre in shorts, heavy boots with high socks and a construction hat.

The Warriors' latest move in their all-out push to woo their current starting forward seems to have impressed, though Durant would not comment if he was going to stay when the time came.

"I'm thinking about a lot of points being scored," he said. "The fans are going to love it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

61.1% Joel Embiid's shooting percentage against Charlotte on Friday, 11 of 18 from the field.

46 His career-high points total, set against the Los Angeles Lakers in November last year.