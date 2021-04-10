Clippers' supporting cast excites George

LOS ANGELES • Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are expected to carry the Los Angeles Clippers to National Basketball Association (NBA) success.

But, even on a day when they combined for 60 points to lead the Clippers to a 113-103 win over the Phoenix Suns, George is excited by the prospect of being surrounded by a strong supporting cast.

The Clippers (35-18), who recently added some experienced veterans in DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo to help fortify their play-off roster, again showed their title credentials in the Western Conference showdown between two teams playing their best basketball down the final stretch of the season.

George delivered 33 points and Leonard tallied 27 while 35-year-old guard Rondo, who came over in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, had his best performance with his new team with 15 points and nine assists.

Cousins, signed after being released by the Houston Rockets, did not play on Thursday but the 30-year-old big man is expected to add some muscle in the Clippers' expected long play-off run.

"We got a deep roster. We are starting to build our identity," George said.

The forward, who poured in 36 points in a win over Portland on Tuesday, shot 12 of 19 from the floor and seven of nine from three-point range on Thursday.

"When I come out to attack, I am in a good place," he said. "Everything else takes care of itself. If I have a scorer mentality it gives me confidence to make shots."

The Clippers are amid a nine-game homestand and have won eight of their last 10 games.

They shut down the Suns' top player Devin Booker by putting Patrick Beverley on him.

Booker had 24 points, Mikal Bridges added 20 points and Chris Paul totalled 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

In a battle of the top two teams in the NBA on Wednesday, the Suns took care of business at home against Utah, with a 117-113 overtime victory. But that took a toll on them.

"We just didn't have the legs," Suns coach Monty Williams said after they dropped to 36-15.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE