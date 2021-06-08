Clippers make it with 'total team win'

LOS ANGELES • Kawhi Leonard finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, as the Los Angeles Clippers won Game 7 at home with a 126-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks to punch their ticket to the second round of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference play-offs.

The hosts withstood a game-high 46-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Sunday to take the series 4-3, finally cashing in on home-court advantage after the road team had won each of the first six games.

"It's all about the moment," Leonard, who was the 2019 Finals Most Valuable Player when he led the Toronto Raptors to their first championship, said.

"We never gave up. We wanted to get better and we did it, especially on the defensive end."

Team-mates Marcus Morris scored 23 points and Paul George tallied 22 and dished out 10 assists for the fourth-seeded Clippers in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 7,300 at the Staples Centre.

They now face the top-seeded Utah Jazz with Game 1 in Salt Lake City today.

There will be new champions this season after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated last week and having become just the sixth team in league history to lose the first two games at home but still win a series, the Clippers feel they are in with a shout.

"It was a total team win. We wanted this moment," said coach Tyronn Lue, whose team have never progressed to the West Finals before.

Like last season's play-off opening series, Doncic was again a thorn in the Clippers' side - adding 14 assists and seven rebounds - but his team-mates were again unable to match his level of play.

"We gave everything," the Slovenian guard said. "We hate losing, but I'm proud of my team."

The loss marked the 10th straight year that Dallas have failed to advance past the first round of the post-season since winning their first NBA title in 2011, sparking immediate rumours about the future of long-time coach Rick Carlisle. However, the team's billionaire owner Mark Cuban told ESPN his coach of 13 years was safe as "the grass is rarely greener on the other side".

In Philadelphia, Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks held off a late rally to beat the East top seeds Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in the opening game of their second-round series.

"They hit us in the mouth to start the game," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. Game 2 again takes place in Philadelphia today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS