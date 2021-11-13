Clippers extend winning streak to 6 games, after trailing Heat by 17 pts

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Clippers stretched their National Basketball Association (NBA) winning streak to six games on Thursday, rallying from an early 17-point deficit and hanging on for a 112-109 victory over the Miami Heat.

Their six-game winning run is a current league best, tied with the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, as they bounced back from a 1-4 start to the season.

Paul George scored 27 points and Reggie Jackson scored all 22 of his points in the second half for the Clippers, who handed the Heat (7-5) a second straight defeat in as many days in Los Angeles after Miami's overtime loss to the Lakers.

The Heat looked determined to bounce back from that disappointment when they took a 17-point lead in the first quarter, buoyed by 19 first-period points from Bam Adebayo on his way to a season high of 30.

By half-time, however, the Clippers had caught up to trail 58-56, and they led 86-78 going into the fourth quarter.

They pushed the lead to 11 early in the final period, but Miami kept it close as Kyle Lowry scored 22 of his 25 points in the fourth.

Eric Bledsoe's 21 points for the Clippers included a burst of seven straight in the final period that helped the hosts hang on, even as Miami twice cut the deficit to a point in the final minute.

"We just tried to stay poised, stay patient and get a good look," Bledsoe said after Jackson's two free throws with 3.9 seconds left gave the Clippers a three-point edge.

"We just finished strong on the defensive end," he added, saying the determination on display was the key to the Clippers' current run.

"We fight each and every game. Even though we're down, we give ourselves a chance to win. We finished strong tonight."

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers clinched a 111-100 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, where a late-game scuffle between Pacers centre Myles Turner and Utah's Rudy Gobert saw both ejected - along with Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles.

6 Consecutive wins by the Los Angeles Clippers over the Miami Heat since their last loss in December 2018.

The fracas started with less than five minutes remaining when Turner blocked Gobert's lay-up and was pulled down by the Utah player. Turner then gave Gobert a shove, and Gobert responded by wrapping Turner in a hug.

The two players had to be separated, while Ingles, who pushed an official, and Mitchell, who was held back closer to mid-court, were also tossed from the contest.

"That ignited our determination even more to finish strong," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after his team handed the Jazz (8-4) their first home defeat of the season as Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points for the Pacers (5-8).

In the other game on Thursday, Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, including a clutch three-pointer with 24.8 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Raptors (7-6) defeated the hosts Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) 115-109.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS