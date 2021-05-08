Clippers earn boasting rights in LA

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Clippers are the kings of Los Angeles, at least for the regular season, for the first time since 2016.

The Clippers completed a three-game season sweep over their rivals, trouncing the Los Angeles Lakers 118-94 on Thursday at Staples Centre to remain third in the Western Conference (45-22).

The top-shooting three-point team in the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Clippers put that skill set on display, making 11 of 19 (57.9 per cent) from beyond the arc in the first half.

All five starters for the Clippers finished in double figures.

Paul George had 24 points, while Kawhi Leonard totalled 15, Ivica Zubac added 14, Marcus Morris Sr and Reggie Jackson had 10 apiece, and DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo each added 11 off the bench.

While the Clippers are getting healthy at just the right time, the Lakers' season is slipping away with their two biggest stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis nursing ongoing injuries.

"I only came here to win a championship and if we don't do that, we go back to zero. We all know that in the locker room," said former Laker Rondo on their chances of winning the team's first championship.

"We have the DNA. We have the blueprint in this locker room to do it. It's just a matter of coming together, believing in one another."

The Lakers received more bad news on Thursday when Davis left the game in the first quarter and did not return because of back spasms. James and Davis have missed much of the season and once again, the reigning NBA champions looked lost without their primary ball handlers.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 25 points, while Montrezl Harrell had 14 and Alex Caruso added eight.

With the loss, the Lakers (37-29), who have suffered seven defeats in nine games, are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers (37-29) for the No. 6 seed in the West.

