Cheery Curry craving to play

LOS ANGELES • Golden State guard Stephen Curry is "very optimistic" he could return from a foot injury in time for the Warriors' National Basketball Association play-off opener against the Denver Nuggets today.

Curry, sidelined for almost a month with a sprained ligament in his left foot, said on teammate Draymond Green's podcast that he did not want to miss a minute of the Warriors' return to the play-offs after a two-year absence.

"The goal has always been Game 1, the goal still remains Game 1," said the 34-year-old.

"Very optimistic that it'll be Game 1. And we know what time of year it is. We haven't been in the play-offs for two years, it is kind of weird to think about that.

"I'm so freaking juiced because I know how much I love that environment. I don't want to miss any of it."

Curry took part in the Warriors' first play-off practice on Wednesday, when he said he was feeling "pretty good" after drills, shooting and skills work.

Teammate Gary Payton II said the eight-time All-Star and Warriors' leading scorer "looked like Steph" in practice.

Curry finished the regular season with averages of 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 64 games.

"We know what he brings, what he does on the court and how he helps out and how he makes things difficult for other teams and easier for us," Payton said. "So we're just sticking to the game plan."

Klay Thompson, who has endured his own injury hell, added: "It felt good to play, and Stephen Curry looked like himself, and he just gives everybody a lift with just his presence on the court. It was great to have him out there."

The Warriors went 1-6 without Curry from March 20 to 30, but closed the season on a five-game winning streak to grab the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors face a searching first-round test against a Nuggets team led by Nikola Jokic, who is in the race for a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player award.

The Serbian star finished the season averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

"He's dangerous in every regard - no matter how you play him, he's got an answer for you," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Jokic .

"It's pick-your-poison. He can score one-on-one down on the block, brilliant passer.

"We're going to have to be really, really sharp, because he's not only one of the best players in the league, he's one of the smartest. He'll pick you apart if you're not aware and on guard."

The Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, so Jokic will need to be dominant for Denver.

While there was good news for Curry, there seems to be a less positive prognosis for another one of the NBA's leading lights.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that Dallas star Luka Doncic will miss Game 1 of the Mavericks' play-off series against the Utah Jazz with a calf injury.

The three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists.

Doncic, 23, suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday's regular-season finale. The Mavericks announced on Tuesday that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain.

