Chance for fans to catch basketball stars at Fiba Intercontinental Cup

SINGAPORE - The hosting of prestigious events like the Fiba Intercontinental Cup will hopefully encourage more young people to take up the sport in Singapore.

Basketball Association of Singapore’s deputy president Matthias Koh said: “When you have such a high level of competition in our country, you will allow kids to be able to experience how professional basketball is being (played), look at the professional players, the way they treat the game.

“So it will be a strong source of motivation for them.”

It is a sentiment echoed by Chinese player Wu Qian of Zhejiang Golden Bulls, who said via a translator: “I feel like such an event will allow us to influence basketball in Asia. Hopefully we will put in our best effort for the local fans.”

On his team’s debut at the tournament, he added: “It’s the first time a Chinese team is participating in this tournament, so we have arrived here with a ‘learning mentality’.”

The Golden Bulls are among six teams vying for the Intercontinental Cup, which will be held from Thursday to Sunday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Also in the fray are Basketball Champions League Americas champions Sesi Franca from Brazil, Team Ignite from the National Basketball Association (NBA) G League, Basketball Africa League winners Al Ahly (Egypt), West Asia Super League champions Al Manama (Bahrain) and Basketball Champions League winners Telekom Baskets Bonn from Germany.

This is the first time the tournament is held in Asia, with Singapore, who also staged the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in late March, confirmed as the hosts until 2025.