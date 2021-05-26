Champs Lakers bid to rise in Phoenix

PHOENIX • Now that the Phoenix Suns have shown they are not afraid of the play-off spotlight, maintaining that edge becomes the goal as they move forward in their first-round National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 2 takes place at Phoenix this morning (Singapore time), and comes after the Suns set the tone with a 99-90 victory in Game 1 on Sunday, when the defending NBA champions were off the pace.

Los Angeles, who made the post-season courtesy of the play-in tournament, hope they can get their championship defence under way in Game 2.

With plenty of play-off experience on the roster, especially from LeBron James, the Lakers are well aware that one loss, or even one poor game, does not make a best-of-seven series.

They only have to look back as far as the first-round opener last season when they fell in a similar fashion.

The Lakers dropped a 100-93 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers but went on to win the next four games en route to their record-tying 17th championship.

James has also been in this position plenty of times before.

"It gives me a real advantage to be able to dissect a team, you know, what we did wrong in the previous games," the Finals Most Valuable Player said.

"Game 1 has always been a feel-out game for me."

Both James and the Suns' Chris Paul came away with shoulder injuries. The All-Stars have declared their availability for Game 2 but Paul looks to be of a bigger concern as he appeared hampered in the opener.

The Suns will need the 36-year-old veteran's experience as Devin Booker and big man Deandre Ayton, both playing in the play-offs for the first time, seek to build on their strong opening games.

"We did well, but it's one game," All-Star guard Booker said.

"No matter how much we won by, no matter how we played, Game 2 is going to be a whole different opportunity.

"It's obvious what (the Lakers) are capable of, and we just try to make it tough on them."

REUTERS