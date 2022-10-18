Celtics' new interim coach is no ordinary Joe

WASHINGTON - Coming off their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010, the Boston Celtics must adjust to the season-long suspension of coach Ime Udoka and the arrival of new interim coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics will open the 2022-23 NBA campaign at home on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, under their third coach in as many seasons.

Less than a month ago, the Celtics management imposed the full-season ban on Udoka after learning he had a relationship with a female staff member in violation of team rules.

Only days before training camp began, the Celtics turned to 34-year-old Mazzulla, a Boston assistant for the past three seasons, to guide a club considered among the NBA title contenders.

"I'm in a fortunate situation because I've been here for three years," Mazzulla said. "There's not much to change at all. I think it's just about learning from last season and how to get better."

Mazzulla, who was a college head coach from 2017 to 2019, directs a roster that went 51-31 last season in their first campaign under Udoka and reached the NBA Finals, where they lost the best-of-seven series 4-2 to the Golden State Warriors.

A season of great expectations beckons after falling two wins shy of an 18th Celtics crown.

"He's somebody we're comfortable with," Celtics star Jayson Tatum said. "He has been here the last three years, so same person, just in a different position now.

"He's somebody we're familiar with and have a lot of respect for."

Tatum led the Celtics with 26.9 points a game last season while Jaylen Brown added 23.6 points a game and Marcus Smart contributed 12.1 points and team highs of 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals a game.

"I have a really good relationship with Joe," Smart said.

"I think pretty much everybody on the team does. Joe has been here through the hard times, through the good times. He knows and understands us as players. He has built relationships with us, so we love Joe. We're excited to be able to work with him and this opportunity he has."

Maintaining strong communication with players is key for Mazzulla. "The most important thing for me is just making sure that the players and myself are on the same page," he said.

His biggest new relationship will be with veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, obtained in an off-season deal with Indiana.

Brogdon said: "He's only 34 but he's incredibly disciplined.He's a guy that's ready for this opportunity and is going to thrive in it."

The Celtics signed free agent Blake Griffin in early October but will be without injured Italian playmaker Danilo Gallinari, who signed a two-year deal in July.

