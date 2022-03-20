Celtics just want to have fun: Tatum

NEW YORK • The Boston Celtics are having fun in the National Basketball Association (NBA) of late, and in Jayson Tatum's words, are more "upbeat" when the team are enjoying a good run of form.

The forward and Jaylen Brown totalled 62 points as the Celtics made it two straight wins to start their Western trip with a 126-97 pounding of the hosts Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

It was their 18th victory in their last 21 games, pushing them up to fourth in the Eastern Conference on a 43-28 win-loss record.

"We're much more upbeat," Tatum said. "We're having a lot more fun and we're winning.

"Once you're winning, that cures a lot of things. It's always fun playing that way."

Twenty-one of his 32 points came on seven three-pointers in 10 attempts, helping Boston connect 22 times from beyond the arc.

Brown added three-from-five on treys en route to 30 points for the Celtics, who opened a four-game trip with a 110-88 romp over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

Payton Pritchard made all five of his shots, including a four-for-four effort on three-pointers, on a 14-point night off the bench as the Celtics overpowered the Kings with 56.1 per cent shooting overall and 55 per cent accuracy from beyond the three-point line.

"Great energy from the start," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.

"In general, offence crisp, good focus, regardless of who they were playing, and that's what we have to do."

The Celtics went up by as many as 21 in the second quarter, 23 in the third and 29 in the fourth in completing a one-sided, season-series sweep. They had beaten Sacramento 128-75 at home in January.

Domantas Sabonis compiled a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double to lead Sacramento (25-47), who lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

The Kings are 13th in the West and look destined to miss the play-offs for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season.

Sabonis' double-double was his 45th of the season, his eighth with at least 30 points and third with at least 20 rebounds.

He had never previously had 30 points and 20 rebounds in the same game.

Justin Holiday added 21 points for the Kings, while Trey Lyles had 19, Davion Mitchell contributed 12 and Chimezie Metu added 10.

"We had 12 turnovers for 20 points in the first half. There's no way to defend that," Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry lamented.

"We can't play uphill against this team all the time."

