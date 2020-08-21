Celtics hail talent of record-setting Tatum

ORLANDO (Florida) • Unless the Boston Celtics make the Eastern Conference Finals, Gordon Hayward will play no further part in the National Basketball Association play-offs.

Even that projection seems optimistic after Danny Ainge, their president of basketball operations, revealed on Wednesday that the All-Star forward, who averaged 17.5 points per game in the regular season, would miss about a month, calling his ankle injury "devastating".

But in Jayson Tatum, Boston have a "superstar" that is capable of inspiring the third seed in the East, even when shorn of one of their leading players.

Teammate Kemba Walker hailed him as one of the luminaries of the NBA after the Celtics took a commanding 2-0 lead in Game 2 of their play-off series with the Philadelphia 76ers, beating their oldest rivals 128-101 at Disney World on Wednesday.

It has been a breakthrough year for Tatum, who is in his third season with Boston, with his average of 23.4 points per game an eight-point improvement from his previous campaign.

His growth as a player led to All-Star honours in February for the first time and against the Sixers, just like in Game 1, he showed why he is considered one of the biggest talents in the game.

He paced his team with 33 points, but the 22-year-old also became the youngest ever to hit eight three-pointers in the play-offs. He also added a team-high five assists.

His haul helped Boston equal their team's record for most number of three-pointers scored in the post-season, with 57 points from beyond the arc to 15 for the Sixers.

On Tatum, Walker, who added 22 points, told MassLive.com: "We expect it now for sure. He's been showing it night in, night out. He just makes the right reads, man. He's a special talent."

Celtics reserve centre Enes Kanter, who had 10 points, agreed, saying: "Jayson is unbelievable. I have no words for him. This guy is just bringing so much, not just on the court, but bringing so much pure leadership. Every time he's out there, he's having fun, he's making himself better and he's making everybody else better around him. That's what's making him special."

19 Three-pointers Boston sank against Philadelphia, equalling the team's record in the play-offs.

Joel Embiid led all scorers with 34 points for the 76ers, who again appeared hamstrung by the absence of star guard Ben Simmons - he had season-ending knee surgery last week - and the All-Star centre did not mince his words later, claiming "something's got to change" if his team do not want to go home early.

REUTERS