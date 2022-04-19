Celtics eke out win with buzzer-beater

MIAMI • Jayson Tatum said "it doesn't get any better than that", after his buzzer-beating lay-up gave the Boston Celtics a thrilling 115-114 home win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in Game 1 of their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-off series at TD Garden.

With the Nets up 114-113 and looking for a clinching basket, Kevin Durant misfired on a three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining.

Al Horford secured the rebound, and after Jaylen Brown found Marcus Smart wide open on the left, the veteran guard passed up the shot and threw across the key to Tatum, whose catch-and-shoot game-winner had to survive a video review.

"When he took that dribble, we kind of made eye contact. He made a great pass," Tatum, 24, said.

"It doesn't get any better than that. A buzzer-beater in a play-off game at home."

It was the Celtic's first buzzer-beater in the play-offs since Paul Pierce against the Miami Heat in 2010. Breaking down the play, the 28-year-old Smart said: "I've always been told you have more time than you realise you have.

"I was about to throw it to Al off the dribble and I saw JT cut at the last minute."

Boston's fledgling head coach Ime Udoka called the game-winning play, where all five Celtics touched the ball, "a microcosm of our season".

He said: "I think that's kind of a microcosm of our season, guys moving the ball being unselfish."

Tatum finished with a team-high 31 points, Brown had 23, and Smart and Horford scored 20 apiece for Boston. Horford also had 15 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving had a game-high 39 points for the seventh-seeded Nets, including a three-pointer with 45.9 seconds remaining that gave the visitors a 114-111 lead.

Durant finished with 23 points. He was the only other Nets starter in double figures.

Former Celtic Irving, booed throughout by Boston fans who still resent his departure for Brooklyn after two seasons in 2019, will no doubt hear from the NBA after a middle-finger salute to heckling fans in the third quarter.

The 30-year-old was unrepentant after his response.

"It's nothing new when I come into this building, what it's gonna be like. But it's the same energy they had for me and I'm gonna have the same energy for them," he said.

"There's only but so much you take as a competitor. We're the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, ... it's the play-offs."

Meanwhile, reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, Eastern Conference top seeds Miami and Western Conference top seeds Phoenix also won their play-off openers.

The Bucks, led by NBA Most Valuable Player award finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo's 27 points, beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 at the Fiserv Forum, and the Heat dominated the Atlanta Hawks 115-91 at the FTX Arena.

In Phoenix, Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half as the Suns, who finished the regular season with the best record in the league, led wire-to-wire in a 110-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS