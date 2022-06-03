Celtic rookies toughened up by hard route to Finals: Udoka

SAN FRANCISCO • Having no players with experience in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals would not be a big problem for the Boston Celtics, coach Ime Udoka said, even against a Finals-familiar Golden State squad.

The Warriors, who host the opener this morning (Singapore time) in the best-of-seven series, are in the championship round for the sixth time in eight years and chasing their fourth crown in that span, sparked by core veterans Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Boston lost the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the previous five seasons before breaking through this year.

The Celtics thrashed Brooklyn, then eliminated defending champions Milwaukee and Eastern top seeds Miami in seventh-game winner-take-all showdowns to reach the promised land.

Their young team then find the pre-Finals hype unmatched.

"Definitely feels different," Celtics star Jayson Tatum said.

"Definitely a lot more obligations. It definitely does feel different. I'm sure basketball is still basketball. But all the things leading up to it, unlike anything else."

That does not worry Udoka, however, and he knows the championship series after winning a title as an assistant coach with San Antonio in 2014.

"Once you get out of the initial media circus and the intensity and how everything is much more exaggerated, it's not much different on the court," he said.

"You have guys that are young but have been through a few Eastern Conference Finals already, and our path this year... two Game 7s and playing some high-level teams. Taking a tough route, I think that has prepared us more than anything."

Boston's Al Horford had played more post-season games than any player in league history who had not reached an NBA Finals.

"It feels great to be here. Just still soaking everything in," the centre said.

"It's something that's exciting. We're at the point that we want to be. Now we have a great opportunity in front of us. I'm really happy, really grateful to be at this point with this group."

Celtics reserve guard Payton Pritchard figures that the thrill of a new experience will provide energy for a fast start.

"I guess we're going to be excited. We're going to be juiced," he said.

"Just use that to our advantage to come out from the jump, be out running, all that."

As much as the Celtics are inexperienced, Udoka is also a rookie coach. After nine years of being an assistant, Boston hired him as their head coach in June last year.

His counterpart Steve Kerr, however, has seen it all. The Warriors coach is aiming for his fourth title and had only praise from his team ahead of the NBA Finals.

"Steve is a leader of us," shooting guard Thompson said after the Warriors completed their Western Conference Finals triumph over the Dallas Mavericks.

"He's just an incredible visionary when it comes to thinking basketball.

"There's a reason he's been around so much winning his whole life because he's just that type of person who just gravitates towards greatness. I'm so grateful to play for a coach like Steve. He's a real player's coach."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NBA FINALS

Game 1: StarHub Ch202, 9am