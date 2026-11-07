Cavs thump 76ers in LeBron James’ return to Cleveland, Celtics crush Hornets

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LeBron James, now playing with Philadelphia, was greeted with warm cheers when he returned to his old team Cleveland’s home court on Nov 6.

The Cleveland Cavaliers spoilt LeBron James’ latest homecoming on Nov 6, beating Philadelphia 119-95 to snap the 76ers’ five-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association.

James, playing his first game in Cleveland since opting to head to Philadelphia as a free agent in June rather than returning for a third stint with his hometown Cavs, was greeted by warm cheers – and scattered boos – when he was introduced.

The four-time NBA champion, playing his 24th NBA season at the age of 41, was cheered again when he exited the game late in the fourth quarter.

In between, it was a rough night for James and his Sixers team-mates, who suffered just their second defeat of the young season.

The league’s all-time leading scorer finished with eight points on three-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and six turnovers.

Star centre Joel Embiid missed all nine of his shots from the floor, making six free throws for six points.

Jaylen Brown, like James an off-season import, led the Sixers with 20 points, but the Cavaliers seized control early and repelled every Philadelphia surge to halt their two-game slide.

Donovan Mitchell scored 10 of his 23 points in the first quarter. Evan Mobley added 22 points, and Cleveland out-rebounded Philadelphia 56-42 despite the injury absence of centre Jarrett Allen.

“I did not feel in a good rhythm offensively,” James said. “We didn’t look like much offensively. We had a couple of spurts. We were able to cut (the deficit) to three in the third quarter. But too many turnovers on my behalf.”

The Nov 6 games were part of NBA Cup group-stage action. The New York Knicks won the in-season tournament last year before going on to win their first NBA title since 1973.

Group-stage Cup games will be played throughout November, all counting in the regular-season standings. Quarter-finals will be played Dec 4-5 and semi-finals Dec 8-9 before the final on Dec 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Boston Celtics drained a whopping 24 three-pointers on 44 attempts in a 119-80 blowout of the Hornets in Charlotte.

Jayson Tatum, back after sitting out the Nov 4 win over the Bucks, drilled five three-pointers on the way to a game-high 34 points for Boston – who led by as many as 46 points in the wire-to-wire win.

“I thought every shot he took was a great shot,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Tatum, who added eight rebounds and nine assists.

Thunder roll past Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominance of the Grizzlies with a 128-97 win in Memphis.

Ajay Mitchell scored a career-high 35 points and two-time defending NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 28 for the Thunder, who notched a 13th straight regular-season win over the Grizzlies despite missing injured starters Jaylen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren.

The absences were irrelevant as the Thunder jumped to a 71-49 half-time lead.

Memphis dropped their third straight defeat after opening the season with six straight wins.

In Dallas, Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving came alive in the second half to help the Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 112-100.

Dallas forward P.J. Washington scored 22 of his 26 points in a first half that ended tied 57-57.

Flagg, who scored four points before the break, finished with 21 and Irving, held to two points in the first half, finished with 14 as Dallas used a big third quarter to gain control and held on down the stretch. AFP