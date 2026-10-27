Cavaliers edge Timberwolves in overtime despite superb Edwards

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The Cleveland Cavaliers ended the Minnesota Timberwolves’ perfect start to the NBA season.

LOS ANGELES – The Cleveland Cavaliers ended the Minnesota Timberwolves’ perfect start to the NBA season, winning 127-125 in an overtime thriller despite 47 points from Anthony Edwards on Oct 26.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden led the scoring for the victorious Cavaliers, with 26 and 19 points apiece, as Cleveland moved to 2-1.

“Tough win for us, especially early in the season,” said Harden, who added four rebounds and nine assists.

The Timberwolves, having won their opening three games, led for much of the night, with a 15-point advantage in the first half.

Edwards, only cleared to play late after being listed as questionable with a right knee injury, had made an electric start, with 11 points in the first quarter.

But the Cavaliers rallied to pull level in the third quarter, and then had to come from behind again after slipping to a seven-point deficit in the fourth.

Harden’s driving floater with 10 seconds remaining tied the game, and a blocked Edwards lay-up with four seconds left sent it to overtime at 113-113.

With just a minute left in overtime, Edwards tied the game again with a trey so close to the arc that a video replay was required.

But Mitchell re-established Cleveland’s lead with a go-ahead mid-range jumper, and when Minnesota’s Jonathan Kuminga missed a free throw with 30 seconds left, the Cavaliers pulled clear.

Harden made two more free throws, leaving the Timberwolves requiring three points, but Edwards’ clutch effort bounced off the rim.

Peyton Watson poured in two more free throws for Cleveland to bury the contest.

“We made a lot of mistakes on both ends of the basketball in that first half... second half, we did a better job,” said Harden.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 4-0 with a hard-fought 125-114 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Ajay Mitchell led the scoring with a career-high 30, supported by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who added 26.

“This league is about winning games, and that’s all that matters,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

“We were just ready to go. Guys were ready to go. Guys were ready to step up,” added the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player.

‘Perfect night’

The Houston Rockets also stayed perfect with a 120-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

It is their first 4-0 start since 2014, with star Kevin Durant rested for the entire fourth quarter in an ultimately comfortable win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double with new team Miami even as the Heat (0-4) suffered a 113-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP who left the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, scored 29 points with 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Mavericks teen star Cooper Flagg also scored 29, with 11 assists, six rebounds and a career-high five steals.

The Grizzlies also improved to 4-0 with a 110-105 win over the Utah Jazz, while Brandon Miller scored 39 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 110-103.

And the Golden State Warriors earned their first victory of the season with a 134-114 triumph over the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry attempts a lay-up. PHOTO: REUTERS

Stephen Curry made eight of eight field goal attempts for 24 points.

“Just staying patient. We’ve been working on some offensive approach where I know I get a lot of attention, trying not to force things,” he said.

“I didn’t know it was going to be a perfect night like that, but glad it all came together.” AFP