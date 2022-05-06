Cagers eyeing podium finish on 3x3 debut

Singapore is sending a men's and a women's team for 3x3 basketball at the May 12-23 SEA Games for the first time and men's co-captain Delvin Goh is adamant they are not heading to Hanoi just to make up the numbers, but want some silverware as well.

Goh, 27, said: "It's anybody's game and our chances of winning a medal is higher there than in the five-on-five. It's more fast-paced and anything can happen.

"Of course we want to win a medal in the five-on-five too but we just have to see how well we execute our plays on the day itself."

The 3x3 format made its Games debut in 2019, with hosts Philippines winning gold in both the men's and women's events, a feat they repeated in the five-on-five format.

The last time Singapore clinched a basketball medal was on home soil in 2015, when they retained their bronze in the five-on-five.

Goh added: "The SEA Games is something we're all looking forward to, especially after it was postponed. To not compete against international teams for two years is tough but we're going there with an open mind and bringing whatever we've learnt in training to do our best."

Co-captain Leon Kwek, 25, meanwhile, was clear that their performance in Vietnam could affect the next generation of cagers.

"We're not taking (competing at the SEA Games) for granted because we know that when we don't show our best, there might not be this opportunity for the next generation to look forward to," he said.

"As an athlete, if there are no platforms to compete, it's pretty hard to stay motivated all year round."

Women's team captain Lim Jia Min is also hoping for a podium finish in either format. But she added: "Realistically, our aim is to do our best, have fun and know where we stand.

"We just want to know what our strengths and weaknesses are to help us prepare for future competitions. (To send a 3x3 team for the first time), it's a good start for us and the rest of Singapore because they now know that there's another opportunity to work for."

The Republic did not send a women's team to the Games three years ago. They finished fifth in 2015 and 2017.